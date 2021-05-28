Amarillo Fire Department raising money to help first responders and wounded warriors

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is raising money to help first responders and wounded warriors.

AFD participated in a walk to raise money for the Wind River Ranch.

The ranch is a place for first responders and wounded warriors to get help.

Firefighters walked from Station 13 along the sidewalks to the War Memorial on Georgia.

“Being a part of the Wind River Ranch experience and the Healing Warriors experience it just gives you a sense of giving back to that organization to what is going to do in the future for our warriors,” said Robert Huddleston, Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

Wind River Ranch is in Estes Park Colorado and provides a weeklong camp for first responders and military to come and recharge their batteries or just get away from it all.