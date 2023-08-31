AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that it recently promoted David Kouba to Deputy Chief of Operations, the most recent step in his 20-year career with the department.

The department said that Kouba has previously served in the technical rescue program and as the District Chief of Logistics, and was an integral part of the fitness program as well as a driving force as the Department Accreditation Manager.

Deputy Chief Kouba, said the department, is a graduate of River Road High School and has a Bachelor of Arts in Exercise Science.

“We are excited to watch him help move this department forward with his wisdom and leadership skills,” wrote the department in its announcement of the promotion, “The Amarillo Fire Department asks you to help us in congratulating Chief Kouba on a job well done.”

Deputy Chief Kouba was reported to have officially started his new position on Aug. 24.