AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department detailed that some rooms were evacuated, but no injuries were reported, during an early Friday morning fire at the Rest Inn in northeast Amarillo.

According to the department, crews responded to the area just after 5 a.m. on Friday and discovered heavy smoke in the second-floor breezeway, along with “heavy fire” in the impacted room. Two command units, eight fire trucks and a total of 34 personnel responded, and the Amarillo Fire Department as well as the Amarillo Police Department evacuated multiple rooms in the area of the fire.

Department officials said that the fire was considered under control and an “all clear” was given at about 5:12 a.m. Though it was unconfirmed how many rooms were evacuated or the extent of the damage to the building, as well as the cause of the fire, officials said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Community members driving in the area of the Rest Inn, in the 2900 block of E I-40, on Friday morning should be aware of possible first responders on or near the roadway.