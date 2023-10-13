Update: 6:05 a.m.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department confirmed at around 6:05 a.m. that firefighter crews were working to put out a fire on Amarillo Boulevard between Grand Street and the Fritch Highway on Friday morning.

As of 6 a.m., the Amarillo Police Department advised that traffic was closed in all directions on Amarillo Boulevard, and asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route to school or work on Friday morning.

Original Story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire near Grand and Amarillo Boulevard on Friday morning.

MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene reported that the overpass on Grand and the Amarillo Boulevard and the service road in the area are closed due to the extent of the fire.

Drivers in the area should expect traffic delays in the area and should be cautious and aware of any crews that are currently working the scene.