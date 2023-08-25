AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to MyHighPlains.com staff on the scene, Amarillo Fire Department crews and other emergency personnel responded to a fire at a home on Friday morning in the area of South Roberts and Southeast 14th Avenue.
Community members in or driving through the area on Friday morning should be aware of possible traffic delays or detours as emergency personnel respond to the fire, and be cautious of first responders or emergency vehicles that could be on or near the roadway.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
