Multiple agencies assisting with evacuations in the Amarillo area – June 2023 (Via the Amarillo Fire Department)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said multiple agencies within Amarillo and other agencies have been assisting with evacuations and rescues in the Amarillo area.

AFD said it and other agencies have been helping with evacuations and rescues in the Western Plaza, Lawrence Park, and Paramount area.

“We have been blessed by many who have donated and delivered food and drinks. Market Street opened early to allow those displaced by the storm a dry and safe place to go,” said officials with the Amarillo Fire Department.