AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Amarillo Fire Department, nearly 20 local agencies will join on Tuesday and Wednesday at the Randall County Fire Station 1 to host a Safety Town event for local kids.

Expected to be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on each day, officials said that Safety Town will present a varied group of agencies working to educate children about safety on a variety of topics, including fire, police, emergency medical services, weather, seatbelts, bikes and skateboards, and more.

Further, both KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News Chief Meteorologist John Harris and Forecaster Mari Ferrel are expected to participate in the event and help use the Safety Town platform to educate community members on matters of safety and awareness.

More information and resources about the Amarillo Fire Department can be found on the agency’s website.