Amarillo Fire Department, looking for new applicants

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is looking for 10 to 15 new recruits.

“Due to the physical ability test, background checks and certain things, we were only able to hire nine, so we were down a couple of guys,” said Capt. Cody Snyder, the Public Information officer at the Amarillo Fire Department.

According to Capt. Snyder the numbers have been dwindling and with a new station opening, they can use the help.



“Initially we weren’t able to hire as many as we needed. We’ve had several guys retire since then and we also have a new station opening in March that requires additional personnel. With the guys retiring and not being able to hire the number of people that we needed, we’re having to provide another test,” Capt. Snyder stated.

Aside from getting the gratification of possibly saving a life, AFD has a few other perks.

“It has great retirement system. We have full health benefits, dental, vision, medical,” Capt. Snyder said.

To apply at the Amarillo Fire Department, click the following link: https://careers.amarillo.gov/applicants/jsp/shared/position/JobDetails_css.jsp?postingId=174937

