Amarillo Fire Department hosts 'Safety Town'

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Amarillo Fire Department hosted their very first Safety Town.

Safety Town brought children up close and personal with first responders and community agencies.

"They're teaching CPR we're showing them all our trucks, our therapy dog Sadie playing games with them. they're really having fun, "Kassie Hefner, EMT for Amarillo Medical Response.

The two-day event is expected to have around 4,000 people in attendance.

"Everybody here brings a message of serving our community or making our community safer," Capt. Kyle Joy, of the Amarillo Fire Department, said.

AFD said they often get asked to speak at schools but sometimes have trouble meeting the demand.

"Anytime we can get in front of kids and give them a safety message that's a win," Joy stated.

Teachers say the hands-on learning environment helps to take the mystery out of what first responders actually do.

"They are more aware of things and the demonstration have shown them what to look forward to. and what to expect and so they're more aware of things and what to do in that situation," Allison Link, a teacher at Crestview Elementary, explained.

Demonstrations included a house on fire, powerline safety, and even getting inside a LIFESTAR helicopter.

First responders in attendance said they enjoyed teaching kids what to do in emergency situations, while they have fun.

"When they're first coming through they're kind of shy and nervous and then we start playing a game with them and they're like oh EMS workers are actually pretty cool," Hefner said.

AFD is hoping to do another Safety Town event in the fall for third and fourth graders.

If all goes well they may try to make this an annual event.