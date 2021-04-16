Amarillo Fire Department introduces Fire Station No. 5 to Amarillo community, 1 of 3 new stations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department introduced a new facility to the Amarillo community with an open house this afternoon. Fire Station No. 5, located at 3200 S. Washington, is one of three new fire stations approved by voters as part of Proposition 2 in 2016, AFD said.

The other new fire stations, according to AFD, are Fire Station No. 3 (located at 7441 Oxford Drive), and Fire Station No. 9 (located at 2015 Paramount Blvd.).

“In Amarillo, fire stations are more than just buildings,” said Amarillo Fire Department Chief Jason Mays. “Fire stations are part of the communities and neighborhoods they serve. I know our firefighters were extremely grateful that voters approved these improvements and new fire stations in 2016.”

Fire officials added that Proposition 2 projects were completed ahead of schedule and under the proposed budget.

“We are proud of these new fire stations and what they represent,” he said. “Their neighborhoods and our commitment to protecting the public.”