AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is hosting a Civil Service exam to enter the next AFD Fire Academy on Oct. 1, at 9 a.m., at the Civic Center, 400 S. Buchanan – South Exhibit Hall Entrance #1 or #2.

AFD said the exam will be a general aptitude test, including math, reading comprehension, and mechanical questions. In addition, the top scorers of the exam will be asked to schedule and pass a Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT), an oral interview, a background check, a physical, and a drug screen.

The deadline to register is Sept. 28, and those applying must be at least 18 years old to test, but not more than 35 years of age on the date of hire.

AFD said a High School diploma (or equivalent) and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required. Candidates who have honorably served in the United States armed forces, scoring a 70% or above, will receive five additional points on their final grade.

The next AFD Fire Academy begins in January 2023.

More information can be found here or by calling 806-378-4294.