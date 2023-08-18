AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department recently honored an assistant fire chief as a line-of-duty-death (LODD) as they discovered in early May that he died after suffering a heart attack in 1973.

AFD training staff found information about the death of Assistant Fire Chief Robert “Bob” Schwab as they were reviewing records from the 1982 LODD of AFD Firefighter Kenny Caldwell in order to gather course information to present to the department.

According to AFD, on February 25, 1973 Chief Schwab and fire crews responded to a structure fire in Amarillo. Schwab then went back to the station, “suffered a heart attack” several hours later, and died at the age of 44. Schwab, AFD noted, was survived by his wife Eleanor and three sons, Robert, Jerry, and Gary.

At the time, Schwab’s death did not meet the criteria to be considered and honored as a LODD, however, AFD recently reclassified Schwab’s death as an official LODD after information was presented to the AFD administration. He is recognized as the AFD’s second of five LODDs.

Schwab is set to be formally recognized as a LODD at a ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center (Regency Room) as his family is set to be in attendance, according to AFD.

AFD provided further information on Schwab detailing that he began his career as a firefighter for the City of Amarillo in 1949. He became a fire driver in 1953 and then was promoted to Lieutenant in 1957, Fire Captain in 1962 and ultimately Assistant Fire Chief in 1968. Schwab dedicated his serves to the City of Amarillo for 24 years.

“The Amarillo Fire Department will be forever grateful for Chief Schwab’s sacrifice,” AFD concluded.