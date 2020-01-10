Amarillo Fire Department holds Badging Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 10 Amarillo Fire Department firefighters are now officially members of the department.

Those members completed their probationary year today by being given the official badge of AFD.

Through-out the year, firefighters that are in their probationary year must pass both written and hands-on tests to prove their knowledge and skills..

AFD said that this ceremony is a symbolic right of passage into the brotherhood of firefighters.

The ceremony was held at AFD’s fire administration building.

