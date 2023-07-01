AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department and other local officials have been working hard to recover the cities of Perryton and Matador after an EF-3 tornado hit both cities last month. Captain with the AFD Jonathan Turney talked with MyHighPlains.com about his experience helping both communities.

Turney said shortly after the tornado hit the city of Perryton on June 15 the APD was notified. Once the department was notified, he said six personnel were sent to the city to help those in need.

“Most of the patients had already been transported out. But we remained on scene throughout the day, up until next day to any other efforts that whether it be patient care, or if you know, they had an influx of patients,” said Turney.

Turney spoke about the role that the APD plays during a natural disaster.

“We would deploy our search and rescue and find victims and everything with the AMBUS we’re more set up on the ambulance side. So, our job and on these two particular roles was just to transport patients and provide medical care and support the hospitals and local agencies as needed,” said Turney.

He said that when AFD first arrived in Perryton they saw lots of damage and several injured people.

“There was a lot of damage. When we pulled up into town a lot of scared people, a lot of injured people,” said Turney.

Turney says that when the department went out to Matador after an EF-3 tornado hit their city last week, they helped treat those injured in the storm.

“We stood up next to UMC’s AMBUS and became a mobile hospital there because they don’t have a hospital. And we were just set up to treat patients as they came in, and then move them over to ambulances as necessary,” said Turney.