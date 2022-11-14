AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – While discussing a “busy weekend” for responders on social media, the Amarillo Fire Department reminded the community of a number of safety tips to keep in mind while heading into winter weather.

Over the weekend, according to the fire department, crews responded to medical calls, car wrecks, dumpster fires, outdoor trash fires, and three structure fires of which two were reported to be abandoned.

In the wake of those hundreds of calls and a “record number” of fires over the last winter, department officials offered a number of safety tips for the cold weather, including:

Have home heating systems serviced by a professional;

Keep a three-foot perimeter cleared around space heaters;

Don’t overload outlets and only use extension cords temporarily;

Do not leave cooking unattended;

Do not smoke around oxygen tanks or bottles;

Never place any objects on top of a floor furnace;

Extinguish all candles before leaving home;

Report those seen trespassing on vacant property.

