Amarillo Fire Department gets new paramedic truck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is welcoming their first ever paramedic truck. This is the first time in AFD’s history that a truck of its kind will be in service.

The new truck, also known as Engine 6, is all part of a pilot program to transition AFD to paramedic level care.

AFD said they already have staff certified to use the equipment. The truck allows emergency responders to be able to react quicker by utilizing the tools the truck will be equipped with.

“You can expect quite a few things that will show an extensive level of care increase through providing the tools that they need to adequately access, treat, and prepare for transport the patients they encounter every day,” said EMS Chief of Amarillo Medical Services, Will Hendon.

AFD’s 39 paramedics will be allowed to administer IVs and even monitor a patients heart rhythms on a screen.

For now, Engine 6 will remain the only one of its kind in Amarillo. However, AFD said if all goes as planned, we can expect to see more in the near future.