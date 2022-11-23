AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information on three fires the department responded to in the last 24 hours. Two of the fires occurred Tuesday afternoon in northwest Amarillo and near downtown, respectively. The third fire occurred Wednesday morning in northeast Amarillo.

1100 North Mississippi

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an outside fire in the area of 1100 North Mississippi around 5:12 p.m. Tuesday. When a crew responded, they noticed “a large plume of smoke,” causing them to call additional units.

When officials arrived, a news release from the department said that firefighters found an outdoor camp “fully involved with heavy fire and black smoke,” located around 200 yards north of NW 11th and just west of a dry creek bed. Officials extinguished fires that involved home furnishing, trash, tires and plastics, also using grass rigs to put out spot fires.

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident and ruled that are multiple potential causes of the fire that could not be ruled out.

1900 S Madison

The department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 1900 block of South Madison around 6:51 p.m. Tuesday. When the first unit arrived, officials said in the release that they found fire showing at the back of the property.

Firefighters on the scene eventually found the fire on the outside of a detached garage and were “able to quickly put a stop to it before it spread” to nearby buildings. Officials said crews “pulled stucco from the outside of the building to check for structural extension and cooled the building with water” to make sure the fire was completely out.

3500 Eula

The department was dispatched to the 3500 block of Eula around 6:32 a.m. Wednesday after multiple reports of a house fire. According to the release, crews arrived at the scene, finding a mobile home with flames and smoke showing from the front.

Officials said the crews “pulled attack lines” to begin extinguishing the fire. The release said the crews had the fire under control in less than 20 minutes with no injuries.

Officials with the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office determined this fire was accidental and was caused by a space heater left on overnight in proximity to a closet and a bed. Officials said the Red Cross responded to the scene and is providing assistance to the owner of the home.

“The Amarillo Fire Department reminds you to use space heaters cautiously, leaving at least three feet of clearance all the way around the heater,” the release said.