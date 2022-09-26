AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The deadline to apply for the next Amarillo Fire Department entrance exam is Sept. 28 with the exam set for Oct. 1 at the Civic Center, 400 S. Buchanan – South Exhibit Hall, Entrance #1 or #2.

AFD said the exam will be a general aptitude test and will include math, reading comprehension, and mechanical questions. The top scorers of the exam will be asked to schedule and pass a Candidate Physical Abilitiy Test, an oral interview, a background check, physical, and drug screen.

Those who are interested in applying must be at least 18 years old and no more than 35 on the date that they are hired. A High School diploma (or equivalent) and a valid Class C Texas driver’s license are required. Candidates who have honorably served in the United States armed forces, scoring a 70% or above, will receive five additional points on their final grade.

More information can be found at the City of Amarillo Applicant Portal or by calling the Human Resources Office at 806-378-4294.