Amarillo Fire Department dispatched to the Courtyard by Marriot this morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reported that they were called to 724 S. Polk, Courtyard by Marriot, on a reported “structure fire”, and a total of eight units responded due to the possibility of a high occupancy.

According to AFD the first unit arrived at 7:50 a.m. and found the lobby of the hotel filled with smoke.

Crews accessed the roof to check for damage to the HVAC units, while additional crews searched for damaged lightning ballast and cleared all floors.

AFD said the smoke cleared from the building and a source was not located.

Fire crews remained on the scene for an hour trying to locate a possible source of the smoke.

According to AFD no further incidents have occurred at the hotel since the initial response.

