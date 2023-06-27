(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 27, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced the graduation of 22 cadets, set to start their official firefighting careers on Wednesday with their first shifts on a fire truck, following a shirt-burning ceremony on Monday evening.

The shirt-burning, said officials, is a tradition during which the cadets burn their grey cadet shirts and receive their blue AFD uniforms, signifying the start of their rookie year as firefighters.

Among the 30 cadets hired in January, the AFD said that the group of 22 went through the full Amarillo Fire Department academy and received training and state certifications in EMT-B, Structural Firefighting, and Hazardous Materials operations. The full academy had a 100% pass rate.

Meanwhile, the AFD said that the eight cadets with previous experience were fast-tracked through a modified academy that allowed a faster completion time for their training, putting them on fire trucks four months before the others.

AFD detailed that its formal graduation ceremony for the cadets will be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza.

“The AFD would like to extend its congratulations to all the (official) new members of the Amarillo Fire Department, and to the training staff that did an outstanding job getting them prepared to serve this great community,” said the department, “The dedication and hard work of these cadets is a testament to their commitment to serving their neighbors and the place they call home.”