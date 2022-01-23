Amarillo Fire Department celebrates 125 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department celebrating a major milestone this weekend. The Amarillo Fire Department was established on January 27th, 1897, and this weekend the Department celebrated its 125th birthday.

Amarillo Fire Department Chief Jason Mays said it is nice to reflect on the landmarks the Department has made in over a century that they have been around.

“It’s nice to get together and reminisce from basically some of the early pages of history with our department and our city and reflect on that,” said Chief Mays.

Courtesy: Amarillo Fire Department

At the AFD Birthday Ball, there was a dinner, cake, and presentation to honor the firefighters that came before as well as those that have died in the line of duty.

Kylor Williams, who has been on with the department for eight years said the brotherhood within the department is awesome.

“I played football at Palo Duro and that was one of the reasons I wanted to become a firefighter because of comradery and brotherhood. We have had some tragedies and they have really stepped up and have shown us what brotherhood is about, I thought I had a sense of it, but they have gone above and beyond and it’s a blessing to be a part of this brotherhood,” said Williams.

Chief Mays added as they honor the past 125 years, they are looking towards the future and how to still make improvements within the department.

“One of our main efforts is been to increase our ALS standards and increase our EMS capabilities by training more paramedics and adding more paramedic engines,” said Chief Mays.

Chief mays said the department would like to thank the Amarillo community for supporting them for 125 years. He added they could not have been around this long without the great support in the community.

Chief Mays added they are starting their next fire academy this spring.