Amarillo Fire Department begins vaccinating personnel

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that on Dec. 28, 2020, crews began rotating through the Public Health vaccination clinic to receive the first rounds of the COVID-19 vaccines. The second round of doses will be given 28 days after the first dose’s administration.

The AFD responds to various types of emergency calls, with over 80% being medically related. While exact numbers are difficult to determine, AFD reported it has responded to over 500 known COVID-19 related calls.

“Early in the pandemic, AFD assembled a team to test residents and staff of several nursing home

facilities and assisted with the planning of mass testing at area meatpacking plants.” said the AFD release. “The department is also assisting with the antibody infusion clinic at Northwest Texas Hospital and Baptist St. Anthony while also assisting with administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the city.”

The Department said that these vaccinations will allow AFD firefighters to perform their jobs in protecting the citizens of Amarillo more safely.

“While the job title says “firefighter,” the Amarillo Fire Department is a group of multi-talented, dedicated, and highly trained individuals capable of rising to face any type of emergency.” said the release.