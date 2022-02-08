AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department announced it is has approved a new permit for the Amarillo Medical Services (AMS) in the community.

AFD said both organizations collaborated to improve the city’s overall emergency medical services system, with patient care being the primary aim for the new permit.

The new permit will aim to clarify reimbursements to the city, restocking of used medical supplies, and ambulance requirements. The new permit also enhances compliance and clarifies oversight, creating more transparency. In addition, both agencies have agreed to support EMS-related community educational efforts, such as “Stop the Bleed” and CPR training as part of the renewal said AFD.

Additionally, the new permit mandates annual participation from both agencies in joint training and reinforces using the AFD’s mobile classroom, enhancing on-site training quality.

The permit also reinforces AFD’s efforts for increasing city-wide paramedic-level response capabilities. A new provision articulates that AMS will provide AFD with up to ten cardiac monitors for five years until the department acquires its own equipment. In conjunction with monitors already purchased by the AFD, every front-line fire apparatus will soon have a cardiac monitor on board. Lastly, the permit promotes shared documentation software between both agencies allowing for system-wide quality assurance.