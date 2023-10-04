AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department announced that there will be a third chief officer per shift as of Wednesday evening, who will respond from Fire Station #5 on Washington Street. The change will increase the minimum staff for each shift to 74 personnel, increasing the authorized force to 298 uniformed members.

According to the department, the decision was made to allow greater flexibility in providing citywide coverage for first-alarm and greater incidents and will help ensure essential command functions are effectively handled when multiple fire incidents happen at once. Further, the department said it will support a more effective and efficient administrative span-of-control, because shift chiefs will have fewer stations to supervise and will be able to give more time and attention to those under their watch.

“Having an additional chief per shift will facilitate better protection by potentially reducing response times and ensuring that a chief officer is on scene faster to manage emergency operations,” said a release from the department, “This increased leadership presence will enable more efficient decision-making and resource coordination, ultimately enhancing emergency response capabilities on the fireground and throughout our community.”

The incoming change will also allow for service programs to be expanded, according to the department, though specific details were not immediately disclosed, and increased leadership will allow the department to develop new initiatives focused on community safety as well as enhance currently-exiting programs.

“The Amarillo Fire Department remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of the residents of Amarillo,” said the department, “Adding a third chief officer per shift underscores AFD’s mission of protecting the community.”