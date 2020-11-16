Amarillo Fire Department and 24 Hours in the Canyon let 2020 go up in smoke

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – 24 Hours in the Canyon and the Amarillo Fire Department have announced a unique partnership to bid goodbye to 2020. A Farewell to 2020 – Up in Smoke will happen on Dec. 31 at 6 p.m., and aims to provide a dramatic end to a wild year.

2020 has been the year of cancellations, say the organizations. All outreach programs & activities of the Amarillo Fire Department have been cancelled along with 24 Hours in the Canyon. “As a result, 24 Hours being cancelled, we were left with about 3,000 unused event bib numbers. By partnering with AFD, we have a great way to dispose of them while raising money for two much needed projects at both organizations.” says Ryan Parnell, Event Director of 24 Hours in the Canyon.

Today, the organizations say these unused bib numbers are available for $5 each. Individuals who buy a number can submit a statement regarding 2020 that will be attached to a bib number. During the event, the bib numbers will be safely burned. The goal stated is to send 2020 on its way and usher in a new year. The event will be livestreamed on both the 24 Hours in the Canyon and Amarillo Fire Department Facebook pages.

Funds given to the Amarillo Fire Department from this event, says the Department, will be applied to purchasing a new open-air drill tower for Station 13.

“We’re excited to partner with 24 Hours in the Canyon to bid A Farewell to 2020. At the same time, it gives us the opportunity to raise funding for a new drill tower which will greatly benefit the citizens of Amarillo.” Says Captain Cody Snyder, Public Information Officer for AFD.

24 Hours in the Canyon’s funds, they say, will be used to partner with Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, CA. to license a new wellness and resilience program called Emerging from the Haze. This 6-week course intends to help survivors cope with the effects of chemo brain and is the first of its kind. Because the Cancer Survivorship Center will be offering the course, it will be available at no charge regardless of where participants have received treatment.