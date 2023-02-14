AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Monday night fire in the 900 block of North Cleveland, which officials used as an opportunity to remind the community to always have a working smoke detector.

According to the department, crews responded to a house fire in the 900 block of North Cleveland at around 10:50 p.m. on Monday and arrived to find heavy fire showing from the side of the home. Firefighters pulled hose lines to the side of the home and knocked down the fire before going into the home to extinguish the flames in multiple rooms.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and officials noted that the Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate.