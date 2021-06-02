Amarillo Fire Department adds another Paramedic Fire Engine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department has more tools to save lives on-scene thanks to the addition of another paramedic fire engine.

Engine 7 was provided through a partnership between AFD and Amarillo Medical Services.

These trucks help AFD provide better life-saving treatment on scene, as they transfer care to AMS.

This will be the third paramedic fire engine among AFD’s equipment.