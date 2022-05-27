AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to federal court documents filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division earlier this month, an additional charge has been added to the indictment of Erfan Salmanzadeh, an Amarillo man who was charged in July 2021 after an explosion on Lenwood Drive.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh was initially indicted, and pled not guilty to, three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” in August 2021 after an explosion occurred in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive in July 2021. First responders responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the scene, officials found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device, allegedly being linked to Salmanzadeh.

According to documents filed Thursday in Amarillo Federal Court, officials added an additional count to the indictment, included with the three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device.” Salmanzadeh is also being charged with one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.”

The documents claim that Salmanzadeh “unlawfully, knowingly and intentionally (used and attempted to use) a weapon of mass destruction,” specifically an explosive bomb that, if it was successfully used, “would have affected interstate and foreign commerce.”

According to the documents, Salmanzadeh will be required to forfeit any firearm and ammunition involved in or used in the incident, including the three destructive devices and all of their components, if he is convicted of any of the charges in the indictment.

Because of the updated indictment, Salmanzadeh and his legal team will be required to participate in an arrangement, initially scheduled for 10 a.m. June 7 in Amarillo Federal Court. If Salmanzadeh waives his appearance at the arraignment, an automatic “not guilty” plea will be entered.

Salmanzadeh’s trial in Amarillo Federal Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Amarillo Federal Court.