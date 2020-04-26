Amarillo FD: Unoccupied home a total loss after fire



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A house fire that occurred in Amarillo Saturday night caused $50,000 worth of damage, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

The AFD said an alarm went out for a fire at 10:55 p.m., April 25, at 803 S. Pittsburgh, and firefighters arrived at 10:59 p.m. to a heavy fire coming from the detached garage extending into the house.

According to the fire department, the house had been condemned and was unoccupied. They said that a second alarm was requested to assist with heavy fire brands falling onto neighboring structures.

The fire was under control by 11:21 p.m., according to AFD.

AFD also said there were no injuries, and firefighters were able to protect the neighboring structures from fire damage, but the house was considered a total loss.

More from MyHighPlains.com: