AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire that happened early this morning in East Amarillo.

According to an AFD report, at around 3 a.m. on March 19, crews were dispatched to 3904 SE 11th to find a single-family residence showing heavy fire.

(Courtesy of Veronica Sanchez)

AFD said crews recognized it was a vacant home and made a defensive attack, controlling the fire in under an hour.

AFD reported that no injuries were sustained during this incident and the Fire Marshals Office was notified.