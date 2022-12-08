AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding multiple fires in a north Amarillo area on Thursday.

According to an AFD report, crews were dispatched at around 2:32 p.m. Thursday where they found multiple spot fires in the area and a shed burning.

AFD said they arrived at around 2:35 p.m., fire crews split up extinguished all fires, and searched all nearby structures.

AFD detailed that the fire started in the backyard of the house located at the intersection of 5th and Van Buren. Officials said the fire is believed to be caused by a downed power line.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.