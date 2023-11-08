AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire near downtown Amarillo.

According to AFD, the fire was started at the residence located at 908 South Kentucky after a resident was cooking on the front porch, and officials said it got out of control.

AFD detailed that the fire burned from the attic to beneath the house. Officials added that the fire spread and also burned the outside of the residence located at 910 South Kentucky but did not enter the house.

The Amarillo Fire Department reported that there were no injuries, the fire was under control within 15 minutes of their arrival, and eight total units responded.