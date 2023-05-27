AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department are currently on scene of a third alarm fire at Circle N Appliance.

According to PIO Capt. Jeremy Hill of AFD, at around 6:40 p.m. on May 27, the fire was called in and at around 6:50 p.m. it was raised to a third alarm fire.

Officials detailed that 575 Pizzeria reported seeing smoke, upon arrival crews found smoke inside Circle N Appliance.

Officials said after a 360 investigation smoke was coming from the roof lines, crews setup the ladder, big lines, big water and attacked the fire from the roof.

Hill detailed that currently crews are in the process of containing the fire to Circle N Appliance.

AFD officials reports no injuries at this time and the structure was unoccupied at the time the fire started.

This incident is still under investigation according to AFD.