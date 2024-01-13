AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo on Saturday.

According to AFD, at around 3:34 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 4109 SE 27th St residence due to smoke from the attic.

Officials said crews arrived at 3:39 p.m. and observed smoke coming from the eaves and roof line. AFD said the fire was found on the exterior wall and in the kitchen behind a wall.

AFD detailed that it attacked the fire from the outside while a crew made entry and the fire was under control at around 3:46 p.m.

Officials reported no injuries. AFD remains on the scene FMO has been notified.