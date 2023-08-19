AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a second alarm fire that caused estimated damages worth around $25,000.

According to an AFD press release, at around 2:33 p.m., crews were dispatched to 5600 Amarillo Blvd. and arrived at 2:37 p.m. with six fire trucks, two command vehicle units, and a total of 26 firefighters.

Officials said the fire was under control at around 2:47 p.m. and the cause is undetermined at this time.