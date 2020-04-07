Amarillo father asks daughter to makeshift prom

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has cost kids across the nation to miss out on once in a lifetime type of experiences. However, the virus did not stop one local girl from missing her prom, thanks to her dad.

Katherine is a senior at Amarillo High School, who like many seniors, was going to miss out on her last prom due to coronavirus. That is, until Katherine’s dad, Jeff Neely, surprised his daughter outside their front door.

Jeff decided when his daughter’s school closed he wanted to throw his senior daughter her very own prom.

Katherine said she had no idea the promposal was coming, and almost could not recognize her dad, thanks to his disguise. Katherine’s dad said he wore boots and a shirt he usually does not wear, and hid behind the poster he made, all to surprise his daughter for when he asked her to what he called ‘Non-Prom’.

Katherine said, “I thought it was my friend that I originally planned to go to prom with, but I was like, ‘there’s not a prom going on.’ So, I even asked my mom, I was like, ‘who’s waiting for me outside.'”

The father and daughter spent prom together taking photos at the Amarillo Country Club and Tealwood, where they danced to a few songs in a gazebo and even had a picnic together.

You can see more pictures from Jeff and Katherine Neely’s heartwarming prom here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: