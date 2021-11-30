Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show begins; gives ranchers networking opportunities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Farm & Ranch Show (AFRS) is back in Amarillo and is giving ranchers the opportunity to network, and learn more about agriculture.

The show is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Amarillo Civic Center, with additional showcases on Dec. 1 and 2 in Amarillo, according to a press release from Amarillo Farm & Ranch.

AFRS added that close to 500 exhibitors showcasing agriculture products, services, and technologies will be in attendance, giving participants the opportunity to attend classes, and sessions for CEU credits, and to network with others in the Agribusiness.

