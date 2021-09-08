Amarillo family on their way back after evacuation from Afghanistan

U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson says these four are the first Americans evacuated since the Aug. 31 deadline

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo family is on their way back home after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

According to Congressman Ronny Jackson, this family is one of more than 100 U.S. citizens and allies trying to escape after the Taliban took control of the country, and that task is proving to be difficult.

Jackson’s team said they have been working on this around the clock for three weeks.

“It’s my understanding, they are the only four people the only four US citizens that have got out of Afghanistan since we left the airport in Kabul on the 31st of August. So this is a big deal,” said Jackson.

The mother and three children went to Afghanistan to visit their extended family, not realizing the situation that would unfold.

Jackson said he first heard about the Amarillo family when the woman’s husband, who is still in Amarillo, reached out to his office asking for help.

The congressman said he reached out to the State Department to see what needed to be done to get them out but said he was unsatisfied with what happened.

Jackson said he found out that a private party was going to fly in and try to help evacuate Americans continuing to say that the family went through challenges and were able to cross the border into an undisclosed country.

“They got these Americans out. And then we got them across the border,” said Jackson.

According to Jackson, there may be more people from District 13 who are still in the country.

“They were trying to get out. I don’t know if they just kind of went into hiding, or if they ended up getting to the airport and got out,” said Jackson. “The last time I talked to him was before the US pulled out of Kabul. So it could have been that they got out and I haven’t I don’t know about it yet. Or it could be that they just went into hiding.”

The family is expected to be back in Amarillo within the next couple of days.