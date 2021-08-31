Amarillo Family Eyecare to host free vision services for eligible children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Amarillo Family Eyecare announced Tuesday it will be providing free eye exams and glasses for children, ages 17 and younger, without vision insurance at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11 at its location at 2921 I-40 Frontage Rd.

This event will be hosted through the Essilor Vision Foundation Changing Life Through Lenses™ program, a news release states. This program provides lenses and lab services at no cost for participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We know there are children in our community who lack access to much needed vision care,” Mackenzie Weir, an optometrist with Amarillo Family Eyecare, said in the release. “We can make a significant impact in our community and demonstrate our commitment to helping children see clearly by participating in the Changing Life through Lenses™ program.”

Kim Schuy, the president of the Essilor Vision Foundation, said in the release that the foundation has given more than 500,000 pairs of glasses through its efforts across the United States.

“It is thanks to partnerships with offices like Amarillo Family Care that we are able to provide children the tools they need to succeed in school and life,” she said in the release.