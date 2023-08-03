CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University announced on Thursday that a new $250,000 gift from an Amarillo family will fund a professorship with the Department of Nursing, as well as three scholarships for students in nursing, agriculture, and business.

According to WT, John and Nancy Kritser contributed the gift and established the Kritser Professor in Nursing, which will now be held by Dr. Collette Loftin in the Department of Nursing at WT’s College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

“I am honored to be the recipient of the Nancy and John Kritser Professorship of Nursing,” Loftin said. “This generous gift will enhance our efforts to further build the scholarly capacity of the WT Department of Nursing faculty and students. I am grateful for the Kritsers’ investment, which allows us to expand our scholarly and instructional activities in a variety of ways. Specifically, the resources provided by this professorship will enable faculty and students to create and implement impactful innovations to improve nursing education.”

The inaugural scholarship winners, as described by WT, include:

Caleb Silvey, a sophomore agribusiness major from Fritch;

Carlos Manuel Ramos Garcia, a junior general business major from Amarillo; and

Zane Chavez, a senior nursing major from Amarillo.

Regarding the family responsible for the gift, WT officials described John Kritser as a fourth-generation rancher in Potter County as well as the president and owner of Yellowhouse Machinery Co., a John Deere construction equipment dealer with 11 dealerships in West Texas and Oklahoma. Nancy Kritser is a retired registered nurse who worked for Physicians Surgical Hospital, part of the BSA Healthcare System in Amarillo, for 19 years.

“Continued growth and providing scholarships are essential for WT,” the Kritsers said. “Whether it’s in the College of Business, Department of Agricultural Sciences, or the Department of Nursing, the Panhandle deserves an institution that provides a superior education. We need to support WT and grow together.”

WT noted that Loftin’s endowed professorship brings the total in the College to 11, seven of which have been established since 2021. WT said that since the launch of its One West campaign, nearly 60 new professorships and chairs have been endowed throughout the university.