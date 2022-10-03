AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said a road improvement project, part of the city’s FY 2017-2021 Community Investment Program, will have an impact on traffic as the project begins Wednesday.

According to the City, traffic on Port Lane will be impacted as crews begin work on Port Lane from Amarillo Blvd, to Wolflin Ave.

The project is expected to begin on the west side of Port Lane with northbound and southbound traffic being shifted to the east half of the street. The intersection at Wolflin Ave. and Amarillo Blvd is expected to remain open and access to businesses will be maintained, said the city.

The city continues saying that motorists should be aware of traffic land switches, and signs related to crews and construction. Drivers may also need to seek alternate routes as various temporary lane closures may impact traffic.

The city said it is aiming to have this part of the project complete by the end of the year saying that weather conditions may impact that estimate.