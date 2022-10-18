AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A trench repair project on Bolton Street is expected to have an impact on traffic as work begins on Wednesday.

The City of Amarillo said in a news release that work on the project is expected to begin Wednesday with the closing of Bolton St. and SE 14th Ave. The project will ultimately include the area of Bolton St between SE 13th Ave. and SE 16th Ave. The intersections at Bolton Street and SE 13th Ave. and Bolton Street and SE 16th Ave. will remain open.

The city said that drivers should expect delays and be aware of closed intersections and signs related to construction in the area. Alternate routes may need to be sought out at various times as the project continues.

The city estimates the project will be done by the summer of 2023 pending delays due to weather.