(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 30, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Friday morning announcement, the City of Amarillo is expanding its mosquito spraying program temporarily to areas outside the official city limits in an effort to control the recent uptick in population and the appearance of viruses such as West Nile.

“The City of Amarillo Environmental Health Department has mutual aid agreements with entities outside the city limits to provide mosquito spraying,” said Amarillo Director of Environmental Health Anthony Spanel, “Mosquitoes do not adhere to governmental boundaries. Mosquito surveillance and subsequent testing has been conducted and revealed the presence of West Nile virus and St. Louis Encephalitis in the Amarillo area. To adequately help control the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses in Amarillo and surrounding areas, we are happy to provide this service to areas that seek a mutual aid agreement.”

Amarillo officials noted that areas such as the Village of Palisades have mutual aid agreements with the city. The city has also published a map of the major areas within its limits that have focused spraying for mosquito larvae.

In an update from Palisades Mayor Jerry Lane on Wednesday, officials from Amarillo and Randall County said during an emergency management meeting that mosquitos with West Nile virus have been identified in Springlake, the Gordon Cummings area, Timbercreek, Palisades and Tanglewood. Palisades also had a mosquito test positive for St. Louis Encephalitis.

Officials from Amarillo and the surrounding area have advised that community members not only be aware of community spraying plans but also take preventative measures against mosquitos on an individual level, including:

Draining all standing water to reduce mosquito breeding areas;

Dressing in long sleeves and pants;

Wearing insect repellant containing DEET;

Vaccinating pets such as cats, dogs, horses, and others; and

Being aware of symptoms of West Nile virus such as fever, headache, stiffness, and muscle and joint pain.

Awareness and prevention, as noted by Lane and other officials, will be especially important over the upcoming holiday weekend and following days around the Fourth of July, during which many outdoor activities are expected.

More information on the City of Amarillo mosquito spraying program can be found here.