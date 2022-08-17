AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that its environmental health department is currently experiencing a software issue and is not fully functional.

According to a news release from the city, officials said several of the third-party software system’s online features are currently being impacted. This includes online payments, the viewing of online inspection reports as well as providing copies of reports of inspected facilities.

“We have notified Tyler Technologies of the software issue, and they are working to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” COA Environmental Health Director Anthony Spanel said in the release. “At this time, there is no timeline as to when normal online operations will resume. We urge the public to contact the Environmental Health Department with any questions or concerns. We apologize for this inconvenience and will work with the public until full online access is restored.”

To contact the department, call 806-378-9472 or email ehealth@amarillo.gov.