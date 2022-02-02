AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Wednesday that Amarillo City Transit will eliminate Saturday service on Route 13 starting Saturday.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, Route 13 is the route that serves the hospital district. City officials are adjusting this service to “effectively serve the greatest number of passengers.”

“The number of passengers needing service on Saturdays for Route 13 is very low,” Marita Wellage-Reiley, the director of Amarillo City Transit, said in the release. “ACT will reevaluate the need for Route 13 Saturday service this spring.”

For more information about Amarillo City Transit, visit the Amarillo City Transit website or contact them at 806-378-3095. Visit the website for a map of Route 13.