Amarillo Elks Lodge holds motorcycle rally for children in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 200-plus mile motorcycle rally was held in Amarillo on Saturday to help benefit foster children and children involved with CPS care.

The Amarillo Elks Lodge presented “Rumble on the Range” on Saturday, August 22. Riders gathered at Tripp’s Harley Davidson in Amarillo, at 9 a.m.

The 200 mile ride cost $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. The ride went south and included some scenic stops before the riders headed back to Amarillo.

Prizes were awarded for Best & Low Hands along with surprise awards. There were also free giveaways, 50/50, and a silent auction. All funds raised are going to the Rainbow Room and Elks 923 Special repair fund.

The Rainbow Room is an emergency resource room located at Child Protective Services that distributes emergency items to children and families in crisis situations.

One hundred percent of any monetary amount given or any item donated goes will go directly to assist a child in need, free of any overhead or administrative expenses.

There will also be an after-party at 5:30 p.m. at Smokey Joe’s at 2903 SW 6th Ave. in Amarillo, Tx.

