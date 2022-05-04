CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from West Texas A&M University (WT), Amarillo native Dr. Russell F. Miller was hired to fill the professorship that was endowed in February that intends to focus on improving virtual education.

While Miller is new to WT, according to the university, he has 16 years of experience working in K-12 schooling. Currently, he serves as an assistant professor of curriculum and instruction, and will soon take on the role of the first Lanna and Bob Hatton Professor of Education.

“Dr. Miller is an excellent choice,” said Dr. Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “His research agenda includes a timely effort to increase our understanding of the digital transformation of education and how electronic instructional practices impact student learning and success.”

The professorship was established, noted WT, following the Hattons’ $125,000 gift.

“I am honored to join with Lanna and Bob Hatton in pursuit of further research surrounding the ever changing climate of digital instructional practices,” Miller said. “The generous funding provided by the Hattons will provide me with the ability to further investigate digital instruction and the repercussions for students in both K-12 educational settings and in higher education. This research has the potential to impact our community in a positive and practical manner by providing resources for educators and improved awareness of best practices in the online environment.”

WT said that education has long been one of its cornerstones since being founded as a teachers’ college in 1910. Currently, WT said that around 73% of educators in the Panhandle region have at least one degree from the university.