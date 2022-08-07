AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Amarillo Education Foundation (AEF) announced a golf tournament for students on September 16 at Ross Rogers Golf Course. The event will start around 1 p.m. following registration that begins around 12 p.m.

According to an AEF flyer, registered guests are open to 18 holes of golf, all greens fee, two drink tickets per person, carts, and lunch. AEF said a team of four people is $400 and 2 mulligans will be priced at $20.

AEF also has an option for sponsorships that includes 1-2 teams and sponsorship opportunities. Levels of sponsorship include; teacher assistant $550, best helper award $1,100, best attendance award $1,750, and a gold star sticker $2,500.

Prizes for contestants will be presented for the men’s longest drive, women’s longest drive, closest to the holes, and a hole-in-one award.