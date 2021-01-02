Amarillo Education Association gives update on petition in regards to COVID-19 measures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Back in November, the Amarillo Education Association started a petition to call on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees to reconsider some of the measures they are taking in regard to COVID-19 on campuses.

AEA President Aaron Phillips said the original plan was to present this to the board before the holiday break, but they were still trying to work out details.

He said the petition was delivered this weekend and will address it publicly at the first school board meeting of 2021.

They are asking the district to hire enough staff to fully separate remote and face-to-face teaching duties and for the board to seek all waivers from the TEA to help remedy the dire situation in our schools and community.

Phillips said they want to work with the board to help with needs in the district that have come about due to COVID-19.

“This isn’t us against the board or us against the administration, even if we have a different point of view. We are committed to working with both the administration and the school board to keep our school safe, to keep our schools open and have the best educational outcomes,” said Phillips.

Phillips said he also wants the board to unite with them in having the STAAR Test called off this year.

Phillips added hopefully, with a new administration and Secretary of Education, more money will be funneled into the district for things kids and teachers need.

Since November 13th when the petition was first posted online, it has received more than 500 signatures with a goal of 800. To look at that petition, you can go to the following link provided.