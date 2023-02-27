AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation recently released the details for its 2023 State of the Economy Breakfast, scheduled for Thursday morning in downtown Amarillo.

According to a news release from the Amarillo EDC, the 2023 State of the Economy Breakfast, which is free and open to the public, will be at 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the Heritage Room of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, located at 401 S. Buchanan Street in downtown Amarillo.

The event will give Amarillo residents the chance to hear an update on the city’s economic outlook, along with how macroeconomic issues are expected to impact the community as a whole. Speakers will also discuss recent projects and workforce initiatives, along with workforce attraction and retention.

For more information, visit the Amarillo EDC’s website.